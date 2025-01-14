BREAKING: 6 Jawans injured in mine blast near LOC in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri: Report

At least six army soldiers were injured in an accidental blast along LoC in Makri area of Bhawani sector in Nowshera of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

At least six army soldiers were injured in an accidental blast along LoC in Makri area of Bhawani sector in Nowshera of Rajouri district on Tuesday. According to reports, soldiers were conducting a routine patrol near Khamba Fort in Rajouri at around 10.45 am when army party stepped accidentally at one mine, which triggered the blast.

Six army soldiers from Gorkha Rifles were injured and they were immediately shifted to 150 General Hospital (GH) Rajouri for treatment.

All the soldiers are stated to be stable as they recieved minor injuries.

Further details awaited.

Latest Videos