Crypto Traders Bet On Trump’s Digital Asset Summit Address To Be A Market-Moving Event

Retail investors are betting on potential policy moves ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled speech at the Digital Asset Summit (DAS) in New York on Thursday.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll shows that 71% of respondents believe Trump will introduce new policies or initiatives that could significantly impact the cryptocurrency market, while 29% remain skeptical.

Results of an ongoing Stocktwits poll asking traders if Trump's speech at DAS could significantly impact the cryptocurrency market on March 20 as of 8:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The speech marks the first time a sitting U.S. president will address a cryptocurrency conference, signaling a potential shift in regulatory tone.

The overall cryptocurrency market value has dipped 0.5% over the past 24 hours, reflecting uncertainty ahead of Trump’s speech.

While Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.5% over the past 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) slumped by 1%, and Ripple’s native token XRP (XRP) edged 0.3% lower.

Some investors on Stocktwits believe that with Fed rates holding steady and signaling potential cuts later this year, the timing is favorable for crypto to thrive.

Others are skeptical whether the address will bring substantive policy changes, viewing it as more political posturing than meaningful action.

Since taking office in January, Trump has taken a markedly different approach to cryptocurrency regulation.

In late January, he signed an executive order establishing the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, chaired by his AI & Crypto Czar, David Sacks. The group was tasked with developing a comprehensive federal framework for digital assets, including Bitcoin, and providing regulatory clarity to the sector.

In February, the SEC began rolling back restrictions imposed by the previous administration. Investigations into major crypto platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood were closed without further action, and the agency announced that meme coins would no longer be classified as securities subject to regulatory oversight.

Just last week, Trump signed another executive order formalizing the creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a government-controlled fund backed by Bitcoin seized through criminal and civil asset forfeitures.

The reserve, which will not be liquidated, is intended as a long-term store of value, though its impact on market sentiment remains mixed.

Amid the market volatility, some traders hope for clearer policies to accelerate crypto adoption and institutional involvement.

Regardless of the outcome, Trump’s address at DAS is being closely watched as a potential turning point for the cryptocurrency industry.

