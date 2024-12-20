'Expect US to take our security concerns seriously': MEA on Pannun’s threat to Indian envoy (WATCH)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has taken with US regarding threats by pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against India’s ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra.

BREAKING: 'Expect US to take our security concerns seriously': MEA on Pannun's threat to Indian envoy shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 5:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has taken with US threats by pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun against India’s ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra and expected that the US government will take the security concerns "seriously."

"It is our expectations that US govt will take our security concerns seriously," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while addressing a press conference.

This was in response to questions after pro-Khalistan separatist Pannun issued a threat against India’s ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, saying that he was on the radar of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America.

“India has designated Vinay Kwatra, Indian Ambassador in Washington DC, to coordinate with Russian diplomats, and now Russian agencies have started providing intelligence and logistics to India’s RAW and NSA against pro-Khalistan Sikhs… Vinay Kwatra is already a target of pro-Khalistan Sikhs in America,” Pannun was heard saying in a new video message.

Ministry of external affair's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We take the threats very seriously and we raise it with the US government. In this case, also, we have raised it with the US government and it is our expectation that the US government will take our security concerns seriously."

Also read: Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair granted interim protection from arrest by Allahabad HC

Earlier, the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) issued threats on Monday targeting the "MahaKumbh 2025" event, which is set to take place in Prayagraj, UP in the coming year.

Holding dual citizenship of the United States and Canada, Pannun was classified as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2020. The charges include sedition and secessionism, as he leads SFJ, an organisation seeking a separate sovereign Sikh state.

The Indian government has prohibited SFJ, labelling it an "unlawful association" due to its involvement in "anti-national and subversive" activities.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey snt

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured dmn

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured

Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns snt

Boost to Indian Army's firepower: MoD signs Rs 7,628.70 crore deal with L&T for 100 K9 Vajra-T artillery guns

Threatened and drained Amid Atul Subhash suicide case, Gurugram techie details harassment by wife AJR

'Threatened and drained': Amid Atul Subhash suicide case, Gurugram techie details harassment by wife

'Registered strong protest with Bangladesh against Yunus advisor's' ANNEXING' India remark: MEA (WATCH) shk

'Registered strong protest with Bangladesh against Yunus advisor's' 'ANNEXING India' remark: MEA (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey snt

PM Modi's popularity led BJP's win in Maharashtra, Haryana; Rahul's Constitutional narrative faltered: Survey

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured dmn

Kerala: Sabarimala pilgrims' car overturns in Pathanamthitta, 1 dead and 3 seriously injured

Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Deepika to Anushka: Bollywood celebs' children unique names & meanings

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

Sirius XM Stock Rises In Premarket After Berkshire Hathaway Uses Pullback To Boost Stake In Satellite Radio Company: Retail Cheers Move

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph AJR

From Medininagar to IAS: Sulochana Meena's first attempt triumph

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon