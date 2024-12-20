Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair granted interim protection from arrest by Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Alt News journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

BREAKING: Allahabad High Court grants interim protection from arrest to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 2:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 2:55 PM IST

The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Alt News journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Nalin Srivastava also directed the state to file a detailed response to Zubair's plea seeking protection from arrest in the case.

The Bench said that no action be taken against Zubair till January 6, 2025 when the Court will hear the matter next.

Zubair was booked for a tweet he posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying that a speech delivered by Ghaziabad Dasna Devi Temple priest Yati Narsinghanand was "derogatory and hateful".

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against him, based on a complaint filed by the supporters of Yati Narsinghanand.

On September 29, Narsinghanand, who has been charged with hate speech on previous occasions, delivered a public speech in which he allegedly made remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Zubair posted a tweet on X calling the speech "derogatory and hateful".

Several first information reports (FIRs) were then registered against Narsinghanand in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana for inciting communal hatred and hurting religious sentiments. His aides claimed that the was taken away by the cops.

Subsequently, there were protests at the Dasna Devi Temple.

The FIR against Zubair stemmed from a complaint filed by Udita Tyagi, General Secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Foundation.

Tyagi alleged that on October 3, Zubair shared an old video clip of Narsinghanand with the intent to incite violence against him.

A complaint was lodged by Tyagi blaming Zubair, Arshad Madani and Asaduddin Owaisi for violent protests at Dasna Devi Mandi.

The Ghaziabad Police then charged Zubair under Sections 196 (promoting enmity on religious grounds), 228 (fabricating false evidence), 299 (outraging religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs), 356(3) (defamation), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.

Subsequently, the offence under Section 152 of BNS was also added.

Zubair then moved the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR and also for protection from arrest.

Zubair, in his plea, stated that he had put the post on X to highlight Yati Narsinghanand's repeated communal remarks and derogatory comments about women and senior politicians.

The FIR against him is a malicious attempt to prevent him from exposing Narsinghanand's criminal activities, Zubair claimed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Relief for Mohammed Zubair: Allahabad High Court grants interim protection from arrest AJR

EXPLAINED: Why Allahabad HC granted interim relief to Zubair in case over edited video post

Privilege battle in Parliament: BJP, Congress lock horns over 'edited video' controversy AJR

Privilege battle in Parliament: BJP, Congress lock horns over 'edited video' controversy

Did Rahul Gandhi really wore expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh? VIRAL photo takes internet by storm; SEE pic shk

Did Rahul Gandhi really wear expensive shoes worth Rs 3 lakh? VIRAL photo takes internet by storm; SEE pic

Shafeeq murder attempt case: Kerala court finds victim's father, stepmother guilty of crime dmn

Shafeeq murder attempt case: Kerala court finds victim's father, stepmother guilty of crime

Recent Stories

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India check details gcw

YouTube to remove videos with clickbait titles and thumbnails in India | CHECK DETAILS

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability dmn

MCA official slams Prithvi Shaw for his Instagram post after Vijay Hazare axe, says he was a liability

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Exciting OTT release to watch THIS weekend NTI

Yo Yo Honey Singh to Zebra: 5 Must-watch OTT releases THIS weekend

China nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion snt

China's nuclear arsenal grows from 500 to 600 warheads in a year, Pentagon warns of rapid expansion

PHOTOS Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga RBA

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon