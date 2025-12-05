A fire broke out at HPTDC's Hotel Dhauladhar in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, late Thursday night. No casualties were reported. Firefighters swiftly controlled the blaze, and all tourists were safely evacuated from the premises.

A fire broke out at the HPTDC's famous Hotel Dhauladhar in the Kangra district's tourist hotspot Dharamshala late Thursday night, a senior officer said. No casualties have been reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the senior district officer, four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotel, and the blaze was brought under control in no time. As a precautionary measure, an SDRF team was also deployed at the site.

Swift Response and Evacuation

District administration and police personnel responded swiftly, evacuating the hotel premises and safely relocating all tourists staying there, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said, adding that the fire first broke out in the hotel kitchen and later spread to other sections of the premises.

"Fire broke out in the kitchen of Hotel Dhauladhar, built in 1978. The fire spread to the roof in no time, as it was made of the Devdar tree. Immediate action was taken. Fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene within 5 minutes. The fire has been brought under control. The tourists who were staying there have also been shifted. There has been no loss of life. The property damage will be assessed...," Bairwa told ANI.

Investigation to Follow

He further said that a team will be constituted to ascertain the cause of the fire, and an assessment of the property damage will also be carried out.

Further details awaited. (ANI)