Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

An Air India flight travelling from Mumbai to New York was on Monday (October 14) diverted to New Delhi due to a bomb threat, calling for a swift response from authorities. The aircraft safely landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), where passengers and crew members were safely deboarded.

Officials assured that all passengers and crew onboard the flight were unharmed, and security protocols were activated to manage the situation. "The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," said a senior police officer.

This incident comes to light just days after another bomb scare involving a Vistara flight from London to New Delhi on October 9. In that case, a piece of paper with a message about a bomb was found in one of the lavatories, triggering an alert among the authorities. The Vistara aircraft also landed safely at the Delhi airport, where it was taken to an isolation bay for thorough inspection.

The Air India flight had nearly 290 passengers on board. Upon landing, security personnel conducted mandatory checks on the aircraft to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

