Brahmapuram fire biggest man-made disaster Kerala has seen: Opposition targets Pinarayi govt

While accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan government of being a complete failure on the issue, Opposition leaders claimed that for the first two days, there was no coordination to put out the fire.

The Opposition in Kerala on Monday said that the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant was the biggest man-made disaster that the state had seen. Opposition leaders created a ruckus in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, stating that the government's negligence was the cause of this tragedy.

To recall, an environmental disaster hit Kochi on March 2 this year when a massive fire broke out in the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, and huge clouds of smoke engulfed the city.

This plant was inaugurated in 2008 with a capacity of 250 tonnes of waste per day. Today, after the Kochi Corporation was forced to acquire more land and expand the plant over the years, it is spread over 110 acres with 390 tonnes of waste dumped every day. Of this, only 64 per cent is biodegradable. The plant has seen periodic fires, but nothing on this scale.

The Opposition rejected Kerala Health Minister Veena George's claim that the fire had been completely extinguished. While accusing the government of being a complete failure on the issue, Opposition leaders claimed that for the first two days, there was no coordination to put out the fire.

The Opposition also stated that twice as many people were suffering inside the houses than what the minister said.

On Monday, Ernakulam MLA TJ Vinod gave a notice for the motion demanding that the Brahmapuram waste plant fire and Kochi poisoning issues be discussed in the House. The Opposition demanded that the House be adjourned to discuss the issue of deadly gases being released into the atmosphere for the last 11 days due to the fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant, which has been causing severe health problems to the people.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed the House that the fire had been extinguished and the air quality in Kochi had improved. The minister also stated that the activities were coordinated with various departments. 'As directed by the Chief Minister, three ministers reached the spot and coordinated the activities. Field-level surveillance started that day fire erupted. The working strategy of the health department was prepared on the fourth day. On the fifth day, the ministers arrived in person. A meeting was called under the leadership of the Chief Minister days later,' the minister said.

So far, 851 people have sought treatment in Kochi. There are people who bought medicine on their own and got treatment. The field survey will start on Tuesday. Around 200 Asha workers have been enrolled for this purpose. Mobile clinics will start on Monday. There are special arrangements for in-patients.

