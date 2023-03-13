From the India Gate: Trash to cash, Rajasthan police 'waist' strategy and more

There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network's massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

TRASH TO CASH

Stink of political corruption is emanating from the thick smoke from the Brahmapuram yard in Kerala's Ernakulam district. A mountain of plastic waste has been burning for the last 11 days shrouding, literally, the commercial hub of Kerala.

Even as the favourite post-mortem game of pointing fingers has started, it seems the firm contracted to operate the plant at Brahmapuram and the one to which it was subcontracted has the abundant blessing from the Left party.

Each passing day is exposing the firm's alleged nexus with the ruling CPM. In fact, one of the directors is a close kin of a top CPM leader. And the firm, which won the sub-contract, has connections with a leader in the Ernakulam district. This issue is becoming a can of worms, literally.

NEIGHBOUR'S ENVY, OWNER'S PRIDE

These political strategists do not walk around in long coats or Sherlock Holmes hats. Or possess James Bond's gadgets. But most of them, like Congress’ Sunil Kunnugolu, who had worked with Prashant Kishore earlier, have assumed a larger-than-life image.

Sunil has an army of 200 people to strategize tactics that would bring Congress back to power in Karnataka. And the team is indeed reaping some early harvest. Some of the creative campaigns have even won praise from opposition parties.

Though BJP is not relying on a poster boy like Sunil, its Varahi organization boasts of hundreds of youths doing a silent service. They have prepared a data-based plan and detailed demographic strategy.

JDS depends on Anil Gowda, an alumnus of Amit Shah's Billion Minds. Seventy youths work with him in J P Nagar to create a different narrative. Here too, Siddaramaiah is marking a niche for himself by launching his own war room in Kolar, his stronghold. Now, it is for EVMs to speak about how far these strategists and their plans could reach.

WAIST STRATEGY

Police across the country try everything possible to deter criminals. Rajasthan cops seem to have found an effective strategy to 'nail' them, literally. They call it 'puncturing'. In other words, police fire and injure them below their waist to maim gangsters. Police say miscreants in Jaipur, Dholpur, Jhujhunu and Bharatpur are out of action after they were punctured. But many feel that the consequences of leaving cops trigger-happy would be huge in the coming days.

LOTUS EATERS

Both are flexing muscles in Rajasthan. The state is witnessing a series of 'Shakti Pradarshans' or shows of strength. The Raja and Rani have their eyes set on the throne.

The first to make an announcement was former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia. She gathered a huge crowd for her birthday to underline that she hadn’t lost any charm. The Raja was not far behind. He knows that there are many who do not want Ms Scindia to be CM.

But caught between the two are hundreds of BJP workers who get invited to both shows of strength. Idhar kuan, udhar khaai really reflects the hapless situation of workers who are caught between the Raja and Rani.

SLICE OF POWER PIE

If slicing geography to create new districts was as easy as cutting a cake, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot would have been the happiest. Wherever the CM goes, one question hounds him: "When will we get our new district?"

Obviously, Gehlot doesn’t have an answer to offer. Gehlot should have realized that public memory is not at all short in this cyber era before making such promises. The situation is so grim that he doesn’t have budgetary support to create six new districts.

Party insiders say that if the CM continues to keep quiet, people will be out on the streets soon.

ROASTED PANEER

Tamil Nadu is known for its fusion food. But Roasted Paneer can be found only on the political menu. This recipe was recently discovered in the Theni area, where a political leader’s attempt to cook a new political understanding turned sour. He wanted to serve his dish to saffron party leaders who had some interest in Kongunadu food. But it seems that his recipe has few takers, and he is left to himself to chart out a new course.

