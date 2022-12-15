Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border row: Uddhav Thackeray says Amit Shah's meeting with CMs favoured Karnataka

    The former chief minister demanded to know why Karnataka holds legislature sessions in Belagavi and accorded it the status of second capital when the border dispute was before the Supreme Court.

    Border row: Uddhav Thackeray says Amit Shah's meeting with CMs favoured Karnataka AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 8:50 PM IST

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (December 15) said that nothing came out of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka over the border dispute.

    Addressing a press conference after a meeting with his Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and NCP, the former Maharashtra CM said it was difficult to believe that some tweets from the verified handle of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue were not actually posted by him.

    Also read: Border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind'

    "What was achieved by yesterday's meeting of Union home minister Amit Shah with chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka? It was rubbing salt into our wounds. As always, the deliberations favoured Karnataka," Thackeray said.

    The former chief minister demanded to know why Karnataka holds legislature sessions in Belagavi and accorded it the status of second capital when the border dispute was before the Supreme Court.

    "Belagavi, Karwar, Nipani and other surrounding areas (of northern Karnataka) want to join Maharashtra. Why are there no answers to this demand," he asked.

    Also read: India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details

    Thackeray also sought to know why Karnataka CM waited till Wednesday's meeting in Delhi to clarify that some 'fake' Twitter handles were posting tweets in his name that fuelled tensions.

    The MVA meeting was attended by NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. On a protest march organised by the MVA on Saturday in Mumbai, Thackeray said "all those who love Maharashtra should join it."

    Pawar and Thackeray also said that issues such as the border dispute with Karnataka, 'insult' of Maharashtrian icons and industrial projects going to other states would be highlighted during the march which will start from JJ Flyover and end at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai. 

    Also read: Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip

    On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the chief ministers of the two states after violence flared up in the border region where Maharashtra has staked claim on 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka besides Belagavi.

    Of late, Karnataka too has staked claims to south Solapur and Akkalkote regions of Maharashtra, that have a sizable Kannada speaking population.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Karnataka border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind' - adt

    Border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind'

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details AJR

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details

    Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip AJR

    Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip

    Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court AJR

    Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

    Mary Kom's husband is unhappy with the boxer's statue; here is why - adt

    Mary Kom’s husband is unhappy with the boxer’s statue; here is why

    Recent Stories

    football From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives Qatar World Cup 2022 fans crazy snt

    From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON vma

    Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada teaser will get attached with Avatar: The Way Of Water - READ ON

    Maharashtra Karnataka border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind' - adt

    Border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind'

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details AJR

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details

    Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip AJR

    Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon