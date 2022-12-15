Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details

    According to a defence source, the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 7:11 PM IST

    India on Thursday (December 15) successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,000 kms. According to a defence source, the test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before.

    The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required.

    The long-range test missile was tested amid renewed tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China following clashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district on December 9.

    Last month, India notified a no-fly zone, indicative of a missile test. The notice, which is ment to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards, suggested that the test could take place on December 15 or 16.

    It can be seen that Agni-V is the fifth in a series of medium and long-range nuclear-capable ballistic missiles developed by India. The missile was first tested in 2012, with subsequent tests being conducted in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

    The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) began developing the Agni-V in 2008. The Agni V also has the potential to be launched via a submarine.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 7:21 PM IST
