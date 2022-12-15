Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the winter rush of passengers at the Delhi airport was "unexpected" and it would take seven to ten days for the situation to normalise.

A top official on Thursday (December 15) said that the congestion at the Delhi airport will be sorted by the end of this month. Narayan Rao, Deputy Managing Director of Delhi International Airport Ltd said the number of in each aircraft has gone up and bags. "That's why this sudden congestion," he added.

Officers in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Minister of Civil Aviation, and others concerned with the matter, including those in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), attended the meeting.

The meeting was held days after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to the airport on 12 December and suggested a few measures to mitigate the chaos.

At around 2 pm today, the Delhi airport shared an update on Twitter where the authorities have mentioned that one can see swift passenger movement at the security check area at terminal 3.

The Delhi airport authorities also shared a smart travel tip, advising passengers to carry only one hand baggage as their cabin luggage, for smoother and faster security clearance.

The Union minister also said that there are CCTV cameras at the gates and a control centre to direct passengers to the entrances with the least rush.

The number of security checkpoints inside the airport will be increased from 11 to 20. As of today, there are 17 points. "We have also removed all unnecessary barricades," he said.