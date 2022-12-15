Border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind'

Maharashtra Opposition leader Ajit Pawar responded to CM Eknath Shinde's claim that tweets in the name of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claiming some areas of Maharashtra were not actually posted by him.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, December 15, 2022, over the 'fake Twitter accounts' claim, questioning how a CM can claim his Twitter was hacked and that too after 20 days after the incident.

Pawar claimed at a press conference that tensions would not have advanced if Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had not made unwarranted comments.

The Maharashtra Opposition leader, Pawar, said, "This led to residents of border villages in Maharashtra discussing joining Karnataka due to a lack of development." Additionally, he said that 'the mastermind behind the fake Twitter accounts, whose tweets hurt sentiments and sparked protests, should be found out.'

Pawar's remarks come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the CM's of Maharashtra and Karnataka and directed them to form a six-member joint ministerial panel to address related issues and refrain from making any claims until the Supreme Court rules on the border dispute between the two states.

After violence flared up in the border region where Maharashtra has staked a claim on 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, Shah called Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in an attempt to defuse border tensions.

Following the meeting, Shah told the media that fake tweets in the names of top leaders escalated the border issue and incited the people of both states. Shah also added that an FIR would be filed for the fake tweets.

Ajit Pawar requested that the Eknath Shinde government appoint advocate Harish Salve to represent Maharashtra's position in the Supreme Court in the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute case.

Also read: Nirbhaya Fund misuse: NCP demands immediate removal of vehicles used for Shinde camp security

Also read: Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week

Also read: Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Uddhav's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur