Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind'

    Maharashtra Opposition leader Ajit Pawar responded to CM Eknath Shinde's claim that tweets in the name of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai claiming some areas of Maharashtra were not actually posted by him. 

    Maharashtra Karnataka border row: Ajit Pawar slams Bommai over 'Fake' Twitter handle; urges Centre to find 'mastermind' - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, December 15, 2022, over the 'fake Twitter accounts' claim, questioning how a CM can claim his Twitter was hacked and that too after 20 days after the incident. 

    Pawar claimed at a press conference that tensions would not have advanced if Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had not made unwarranted comments.

    The Maharashtra Opposition leader, Pawar, said, "This led to residents of border villages in Maharashtra discussing joining Karnataka due to a lack of development." Additionally, he said that 'the mastermind behind the fake Twitter accounts, whose tweets hurt sentiments and sparked protests, should be found out.'

    Pawar's remarks come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the CM's of Maharashtra and Karnataka and directed them to form a six-member joint ministerial panel to address related issues and refrain from making any claims until the Supreme Court rules on the border dispute between the two states.

    After violence flared up in the border region where Maharashtra has staked a claim on 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka, Shah called Bommai and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in an attempt to defuse border tensions.

    Following the meeting, Shah told the media that fake tweets in the names of top leaders escalated the border issue and incited the people of both states. Shah also added that an FIR would be filed for the fake tweets.

    Ajit Pawar requested that the Eknath Shinde government appoint advocate Harish Salve to represent Maharashtra's position in the Supreme Court in the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute case.

    Also read: Nirbhaya Fund misuse: NCP demands immediate removal of vehicles used for Shinde camp security

    Also read: Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week

    Also read: Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Uddhav's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2022, 7:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details AJR

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details

    Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip AJR

    Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip

    Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court AJR

    Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

    Mary Kom's husband is unhappy with the boxer's statue; here is why - adt

    Mary Kom’s husband is unhappy with the boxer’s statue; here is why

    6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha AJR

    6 non-BJP ruled states have not reduced VAT on petroleum products: Hardeep Singh Puri in Lok Sabha

    Recent Stories

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details AJR

    India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 N-capable missile; check details

    Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip AJR

    Delhi airport officials to fix congestion by December-end; shares smart travel tip

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    'Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game' - Rahul Dravid

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav floors Bangladesh on Day 2 against India; supporters overjoyed-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav floors Bangladesh on Day 2; supporters overjoyed

    Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court AJR

    Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon