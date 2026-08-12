A Bengaluru-based woman sparked debate online by suggesting a “reverse vacation”, where people travel to villages or places with fewer facilities instead of luxury destinations. She said stepping outside one's comfort zone can offer perspective and help people refocus on their goals.

While holidays are usually associated with comfortable hotels, scenic destinations and luxury experiences, a new travel concept is turning that idea on its head. Social media creator Simridhi has sparked a conversation around the idea of a “reverse vacation”, which involves deliberately travelling to places with fewer facilities and a simpler way of life. She described the idea as a way to step outside one's comfort zone, gain a deeper perspective on life and reconnect with personal goals.

In a June 18 Instagram video, Simridhi spoke about travelling to places that offer fewer conveniences than the cities where people normally live. She suggested that spending time in a village or an area with fewer facilities could help people break away from comfortable routines and reflect on their priorities.

What Is A Reverse Vacation?

A reverse vacation is essentially the opposite of a conventional holiday. Instead of choosing a destination for comfort, luxury or convenience, the idea involves visiting a place where life is simpler and facilities may be limited.

Simridhi suggested that people living in Tier 2 cities could consider visiting Tier 3 areas, while those living in cities could spend time in villages where modern conveniences may not be readily available.

According to her, the purpose is not to look down on such places, but to temporarily step away from the comforts and routines that can make people feel too settled.

Is Reverse Vacation the Same As Trauma Tourism?

The term “trauma tourism” is sometimes used online to describe travel that involves visiting places associated with poverty, hardship, conflict or difficult living conditions. However, the concept can be controversial, particularly when travellers treat other people's hardships purely as an experience or form of entertainment.

In Simridhi's context, the idea of a reverse vacation appears to focus more on voluntarily experiencing a simpler lifestyle and stepping outside one's comfort zone, rather than travelling specifically to witness trauma or suffering.

The concept is therefore better understood as a form of uncomfortable or perspective-driven travel rather than automatically labelling every such trip as trauma tourism.

Why Does She Recommend A Village Holiday?

Simridhi said she had been living in Bengaluru for more than four months and felt that she was becoming increasingly comfortable with her surroundings.

She argued that comfort can sometimes make people lose their sense of urgency towards their goals. Her suggestion was to temporarily move away from familiar conveniences and experience a setting where there are fewer facilities and comforts.

She described the idea as a way of gaining perspective and reminded viewers that people can become comfortable and “gather dust” when they remain in the same environment for too long.

The caption accompanying the video read: "So book your train ticket to a village ."

Social Media Reacts To Reverse Vacation Idea

The video prompted a range of reactions from social media users. While some users joked about the idea, others suggested alternative ways of experiencing discomfort or pointed out the potential benefits of spending time in a village.

One user commented: "South Indians going to North india."

Second user commented: "Try planning an extremely low-budget vacation in a first-world country. It'll give you more character development and humbling experiences than almost anything else. ."

Third user commented: "Village might not be a bad place tbh, likely to give you more peace, good food, fresh air ."

Fourth user commented :"In a nutshell, go back to your ex."