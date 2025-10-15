BonV Aero completed India's first Beyond Visual Line of Sight drone flight over 60 km carrying a 20-kg payload in 75 minutes. Heavy-lift UAV, designed for last-mile delivery, disaster relief and military logistics and operational maturity.

New Delhi: Indian startup BonV Aero on Wednesday said that it has become the first Indian company to successfully conduct a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight over 60 kilometres while carrying a 20-kilogram payload.

“The achievement positions BonV Aero at the forefront of India's unmanned logistics revolution, with wide-ranging implications for defence, disaster relief, and remote-area connectivity,” the startup said.

The UAV mission was completed in 75 minutes at an average speed of 48 km/h, showcasing the operational maturity of BonV Aero’s proprietary propulsion and energy systems, designed specifically for high-endurance, high-payload applications.

“This is a defining moment for Indian drone logistics,” said Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-founder and CEO, BonV Aero.

“It’s the first time a domestic UAV has demonstrated this level of range and payload together in a BVLOS flight. We’re ready to take drone-based logistics beyond test beds and into real-world missions.”

Built for critical last-mile delivery, battlefield resupply, and operations in challenging terrains, BonV Aero’s heavy-lift platform offers a reliable alternative where traditional infrastructure or air transport is impractical.

“We’re building for India’s toughest geographies, where roads end and helicopters are expensive or risky,” added Gaurav Achha, Co-founder and Co-CEO.

“This milestone proves we can deliver meaningful payloads over long distances, safely and repeatedly,” he added.

This latest breakthrough builds on BonV Aero’s high-altitude world record set in 2023,When the machine lifted 30kgs cargo at 19,024 feet (5,799 metres) at Umling La Pass, Ladakh outperforming legacy rotary aircraft in similar conditions.

With back-to-back breakthroughs in altitude, endurance, and payload, BonV Aero is shaping the future of unmanned logistics for both military and civilian sectors globally.