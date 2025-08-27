Speaking at Ran Samvad 2025 at Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Given how technologies are changing, accordingly, we need to accommodate the patterns of training of our forces.”

Mhow: Learning lessons from Operation Sindoor, where technologies played a pivotal role in having upper hand against Pakistan, the Indian Army will provide Drone technology-related training to all jawans by 2027. Speaking at Ran Samvad 2025 at Army War College, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “Given how technologies are changing, accordingly, we need to accommodate the patterns of training of our forces.”

“I was very happy to learn that the Army Training Command, has taken a policy decision to provide Drone technology-related training to all jawans of our army by 2027. This will undoubtedly prove to be a game changer step in this technological era,” the defence minister said.

Citing the Russia-Ukraine war and Operation Sindoor as examples, he said warfare is changing fast even during conflict and India will have to prepare for two months to even a five-year war. He also said India will have to imbibe technology at a faster rate.

The defence minister emphasised on having joint fighting capabilities, which he said was one of the key reasons behind the success of Operation Sindoor this May.

He further underlined the importance of dialogue even while a conflict was ongoing.

Further, he added that Operation Sindoor has taught us another crucial lesson — the importance of information and cyber warfare in today’s age.

“While enhancing our defence capabilities, it is equally vital to ensure that our information and cyber infrastructure is made even more robust. I believe we must give this matter deep thought and careful consideration.”

“I firmly believe that every war leaves us with some important learnings. In the course of battle, we are able to realistically assess the level of our preparedness.”

“Be it offensive or defensive techniques, operational practices, quick and efficient war logistics, the seamless integration of our forces, or matters of intelligence and surveillance- Operation Sindoor gave us a wealth of lessons.”

Speaking about the indigenous platforms, equipment, and weapon systems, he said: “Operation Sindoor has emerged as a great example demonstrating the success of Op Sindoor.”

“Its achievements have once again underlined that in the times to come, self-reliance is an absolute necessity. We have indeed made significant progress on the path of self-reliance, but there is still a long way ahead that we must travel.”