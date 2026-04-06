Bombay High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against fashion designer Riyaz Ganji of LIBAS for non-payment and duping a company. The court froze his assets and noted his history of unethical practices and lodging fake complaints.

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant against Riyaz Ganji, fashion designer and owner of the brand LIBAS. The court observed the non ethical practises adopted by him and directed Mumbai Police to ensure his personal presence in the court in a contempt petition filed against him and his company for non-payment and duping a Ludhiana-based real estate company for crores. The court has also imposed an injunction and directed the company and its directors not to, in any manner whatsoever, deal with or dispose of assets, movable or immovable, tangible or intangible.

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Past Controversies and Allegations

Earlier also Riyaz Ganji also faced controversies over non-payment of dues, including registration of cheating cases against him and his wife with Mumbai Police. He has also been known for lodging fake and malicious complaints with the Mumbai Police and claiming threats from creditors in order to delay the justice system and mislead the authorities. (ANI)