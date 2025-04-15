Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Trust has received a bomb threat email. The sender asked the authorities to ‘increase the security of the temple’, raising concerns about the safety of the temple and its surroundings.

The Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, sparking immediate action from local police and security agencies.

Reports said that the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya received the threatening email on Monday night, warning of a possible bombing at the ongoing construction site of the Ram Mandir.

The sender asked the authorities to ‘increase the security of the temple’, raising concerns about the safety of the temple and its surroundings.

In response, the local police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Cyber Police Station, while the cyber cell is actively investigating the source of the threat.

Authorities are working to trace the perpetrators and ensure enhanced security measures are in place to protect the temple. This development has prompted a review of security protocols at one of the country’s most significant religious sites.

The threat has also led to heightened security measures in and around Ayodhya.

In addition to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, bomb threat emails were also sent to the District Magistrates of Barabanki and Chandauli.

In Ayodhya, security forces initiated a comprehensive search operation, scouring the area for any signs of suspicious activity.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the emails may have originated from Tamil Nadu, prompting the cyber cell to escalate its efforts to trace the source and identify those responsible for the threats. Authorities are working swiftly to ensure safety and prevent any potential security breaches.

Police and intelligence agencies are working closely to ensure the safety of the site and its visitors.