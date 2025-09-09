Bomb threats targeting Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College has triggered security sweeps in the premises. Recently, Mumbai police arrested a hoax caller. No explosives were found. Investigations ongoing to trace the threats’ origins.

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in Delhi has been placed under high alert after authorities received a bomb threat on Tuesday. Security agencies, including the Delhi Police’s Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), rushed to the campus to conduct a thorough search of the premises. As a precautionary measure, the college was temporarily evacuated, and classes were suspended while sniffer dogs and advanced equipment were deployed to detect any suspicious objects. No explosives have been found so far and investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the threat.

Multiple bomb threats trigger security sweeps across India

On September 8, bomb threats targeted educational institutions and religious places across India, prompting widespread security actions.

False bomb threats in Jaipur and Patna Sahib Gurdwara

On the same day, two private schools in Jaipur, located in Mansarovar and Shivdaspura, received bomb threat emails claiming explosives had been planted. Police, along with bomb disposal squads and dog units, carried out thorough searches after evacuating students and staff as a precaution. However, no suspicious items were discovered, and the threats were declared hoaxes. The Patna Sahib Gurdwara also became a target of a bomb threat sent via email, which alleged explosives were planted on the premises. Security teams conducted searches at the shrine, but no explosives were found, ensuring the safety of the premises.

Mumbai threats lead to arrest of hoax caller

Earlier, on September 5, Mumbai Police received a disturbing message during Anant Chaturdashi, claiming that 34 vehicles in the city were rigged with human bombs. The message, signed by someone claiming to represent 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', further alleged that 14 Pakistani terrorists had infiltrated India and warned of using 400 kilograms of RDX in the blasts. After a detailed investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 50-year-old man, Ashwin Kumar Supra, from Noida, Uttar Pradesh for issuing the hoax threat. His phone and SIM card were seized, and he is being brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

(With agency inputs)