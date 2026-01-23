Ahead of Republic Day, schools in Noida and Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, triggering immediate evacuations and security responses. Police and bomb squads conducted thorough searches on campuses but found no suspicious devices.

In Noida, the Shiv Nadar School was among the institutions that received an email warning of a possible bomb threat on the morning of January 23, 2026. The school administration reacted swiftly, evacuating students and staff and suspending classes as a precautionary measure.

Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches of the campus. Officials confirmed that no suspicious devices or explosives were found during the sweep.

At the same time in Ahmedabad, similar email threats were reported at multiple schools, triggering alerts and heightened security checks. Local authorities mobilised personnel to inspect the premises and ensure the safety of students and faculty. These coordinated responses reflect increased vigilance by law enforcement agencies during a period of national celebration, when security concerns are especially sensitive.

Police are investigating the source of the emails and reviewing digital evidence to determine whether the threats were hoaxes or originated from credible sources. Parents and community members were urged to remain calm as investigations continue and safety protocols are reviewed.