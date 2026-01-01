Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received an email threatening a suicide bomb attack during the Republic Day flag-hoisting ceremony in Shimla. Police have registered a case and are investigating the anonymous threat.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday received a life threat ahead of Republic Day, with an email warning of a suicide bomb attack during the national flag-hoisting ceremony, officials said.

According to the police, the threatening email was received on the official email ID of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla. The mail claimed that if the Chief Minister arrived to hoist the national flag on Republic Day, he would be targeted by a human bomb.

Police Launch Investigation

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Anupam Kashyap said, "A mail was received, and we have forwarded the same to the police for further action." Following the complaint, the police registered a case against an unknown person at the Sadar Police Station, Shimla, under relevant sections of law.

Cyber Experts Deployed

The threat email was sent from an anonymous ID, police said. Senior police officials stated that cyber experts have been pressed into service to trace the source and location of the email using electronic and digital evidence.

"Efforts are on to identify and arrest the sender at the earliest," police said, adding that additional security and vigilance have been put in place in view of the threat.

Similar Threats Received in Past

However, police said preliminary investigations suggest that the email may have been sent to create fear and panic among the public by circulating false and misleading information. Superintendent of Police, Shimla district, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said such emails have been received in the recent past as well.

"We have been receiving similar threatening emails naming various institutions and officers in the capital city through emails. We are taking the matter seriously, and it is under investigation," he said. Security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely as Republic Day approaches, officials added. (ANI)