Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge

Mumbai resident Manoj Sane, 56, was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, chopping off her body into several pieces and even boiling some of the parts in a pressure cooker.

Gory and terrifying details of the heinous crime, which is reminiscent of the Shraddha Walkar murder in the nation's capital, are now emerging a day after the body of a 36-year-old woman was discovered mangled in a flat in Mumbai.

Manoj Sane, 56, was arrested on suspicion of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, dismembering her body, and even cooking some of the fragments in a pot. When the man attempted to leave his home on the seventh floor of the Geeta Akashdweep building in Mira Road East, the Mumbai Police cops caught him.

Crushed and boiling pieces

A couple of the fragments, according to the authorities, were mashed in a mixer and cooked under pressure. On the kitchen platform, police found boiled human flesh in a pressure cooker and a few other vessels with the woman's hair lying on the floor.

Half-burnt bones and flesh were kept in the sink and in buckets and tubs, the official said.

Accused covered up odour with room freshener

Some of the neighbours claimed that the defendant stored the body parts in three buckets and made an effort to mask the odour by misting the area with room freshener.

"On Wednesday, I planned to speak to him about the unbearable odour coming from his flat and knocked on his door. There was no response from inside initially, but he opened the door after some time. Before that, he sprayed room freshener in the house to suppress the stench. I heard the sound of spray," a neighbour was quoted by TOI.

However, as soon as he opened the door, he began to leave, explaining that he had to leave for some urgent job and that he would meet him when he got home at 10.30 p.m.

The neighbours also noticed that Sane had been feeding stray dogs recently, which they had not previously seen him doing.

According to police, he might have fed some of the body pieces to the stray animals. They are also checking to see whether any body parts have been flushed down the toilet.

Black plastic and a woodcutter were found in a flat

In addition to a piece of plastic in the bedroom, the cops discovered a wood cutter in the hallway. According to a neighbour, they were horrified to discover three buckets filled with blood and cut body parts kept in the kitchen, where they also found bones.

According to him, police also discovered the victim's partially severed thighs and her hair braid on the ground.

How Manoj Sane was apprehended

The cops were summoned after the neighbours reported a bad odour coming from the flat. They had the impression that something was off. When the police arrived at the scene and knocked on the door but received no response, they busted it open. While Sane was in the flat, it reeked of an unbearable smell, said the official.

Even though he attempted to leave, the man was captured with the aid of the neighbours.

Sane has been charged with violating sections 201 (evidence destruction) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police reported that despite the fact that the crime's motivation is yet unknown, the individual displayed no remorse when questioned.

The JJ Hospital in Mumbai has received samples of the body parts for forensic testing, according to Jayant Bajbale, DCP-Zone I of the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar police.