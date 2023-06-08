Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old hacked to pieces, manhunt on for live-in partner

    The couple had been residing in a rented flat in the Akashganga building since the last three years. The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

    In a horrific crime reported from Mumbai, a woman was murdered by her live-in partner who chopped her into pieces. The incident is a grim reminder of the Shraddha Walkar case that had sent shockwaves across the country.

    According to police, the incident came to light when neighbours dialled the Naya Nagar Police Station in Mira Road to report a foul smell emanating from inside the flat. The police came to check the flat, and that is when the body of the 32-year-old woman was recovered.

    According to the police, an attempt was made to chop up the body. Body parts were kept on the floor, a police official said. The couple had been residing in a rented flat in the Akashganga building for the last three years. The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya. 

    The live-in partner and prime suspect were identified as Manoj. An investigation is underway to track down the 56-year-old and find out the motive of the killing. 

    Shraddha Walkar murder case

    To recall, Shraddha Walkar was strangled to death on May 18, 2022, by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, who identified himself as a food blogger on social media networks. 

    He then sawed her dead body into several pieces in his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli and kept the body parts in a fridge for many weeks. 

    The Delhi Police lodged a 6,636-page chargesheet in January 2023 and booked Poonawala under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). 

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
