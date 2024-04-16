Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Boat ferrying children capsizes in Srinagar's Jhelum River, several casualties reported

    According to officials, 12 children have been successfully rescued from the river and are currently receiving medical care. However, concerns have been raised about the circumstances leading to the overcrowding of the boat and the precise number of children aboard during the incident.

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    Srinagar on Wednesday (April 16) witnessed a heart-wrenching incident when a boat ferrying school children capsized in the Jhelum River, triggering a massive rescue operation amid fears of casualties.

    It is reportedly said that the boat was transporting children from Gandbal to Batwara across the Jhelum River in Srinagar, Kashmir. Fortunately, all students onboard were swiftly rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

    A police officer confirmed the rescue operation and said that a case has been registered to investigate the cause of the boat's capsizing.

    According to officials, 12 children have been successfully rescued from the river and are currently receiving medical care. However, concerns have been raised about the circumstances leading to the overcrowding of the boat and the precise number of children aboard during the incident.

    While reports from sources suggest the possibility of three children losing their lives, a senior police official clarified that they can only confirm the demise of the boat owner at this time.

    Authorities are actively investigating the incident to uncover further details, including the exact sequence of events and any potential lapses in safety measures.

    Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Bilal Mohiuddin, provided updates on the ongoing rescue operation, emphasizing efforts to locate any missing children and ensure their safe return.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
