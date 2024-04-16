Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: What we know so far

    It is reportedly said that the police officials successfully tracked down the accused involved in the firing episode at Salman Khan's Bandra residence on Sunday to Bhuj district in Gujarat. The authorities are all set to transport them to Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    The Mumbai crime branch on Monday (April 15) made significant strides in the investigation of the recent firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence by arresting two suspects from Bhuj in Gujarat. The arrested individuals as identified as Vicky Sahab Gupta, 24, and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, 21, hailing from Masihi in West Champaran district of Bihar.

    The incident, which occurred around 5 am on Sunday, saw two assailants on a motorcycle fire four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra before absconding from the scene. Despite Salman Khan's presence at his home during the attack, no casualties were reported.

    Following the shooting, the suspects abandoned their motorcycle near a church and proceeded on foot to Bandra railway station. From there, they boarded a train to Santacruz station before continuing their journey by hiring another auto-rickshaw.

    Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media post.

    Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted criminal Goldie Brar have repeatedly threatened Salman Khan's life. It is believed that Bishnoi and Brar dispatched their henchmen to Mumbai with the intention of assassinating the actor.

    The vendetta against Salman Khan purportedly stemmed from the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident, considered sacrilegious by the Bishnoi community, leading to a long-standing enmity between the actor and the criminal.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
