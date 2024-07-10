BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena removes Rajesh Shah from deputy leader post

In addition to Mihir Shah, the police also arrested Rajesh Shah and the driver, Rajrishi Singh Bidawat, who was reportedly in the BMW at the time of the accident. Rajesh Shah was later granted bail by a Mumbai court.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday (July 10) removed Rajesh Shah, the father of the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah, from his position as deputy leader of the Shiv Sena.

Mihir Shah is the primary suspect in the hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa. He was arrested by Mumbai Police in Virar on Tuesday, two days after the tragic event. Shah had been on the run after allegedly driving a BMW that collided with a scooter on Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday, July 7. Mumbai police formed fourteen teams to track him down.

Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of the deceased victim, has expressed his concern that the Shiv Sena would not take action against Mihir Shah due to his father's political position.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut alleged that efforts to protect the accused began immediately following the incident. Speaking after Mihir Shah's arrest, Raut emphasized that Rajesh Shah was associated with the Palghar unit of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

"Efforts are being made by the government to save the accused. This is not an ordinary case of hit-and-run; it is similar to what happened in Pune," Raut said.

Raut also called for an investigation into Rajesh Shah's criminal record and claimed that Shah had connections with the underworld. He questioned how Rajesh Shah became a key figure for the Chief Minister.

