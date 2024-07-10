Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BMC demolishes Juhu Bar in connection to Mihir Shah BMW hit-and-run case; check details

    This development by the BMC follows a search and subsequent sealing of the bar by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. Shah and his friends allegedly visited the bar on Saturday night, just hours before the hit-and-run incident.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday (July 10) conducted a demolition drive at Vice-Global Tapas Bar, located on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai. This establishment is allegedly connected to Mihir Shah, the main accused in the recent BMW hit-and-run case, and the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. The bar reportedly served Shah liquor prior to the incident.

    India Day parade NYC 2024 to feature historic Ayodhya Ram Mandir tableau, actor Pankaj Tripathi to attend

    Early Sunday morning, Shah reportedly drove his BMW and crashed into a scooter in Mumbai's Worli, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhawa, 45, and injuring her husband, Pradeep Nakhawa, 50.

    Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday in Virar, Mumbai, after evading arrest for two days. According to the police, Shah partied with his friends at the Juhu bar before heading to South Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday.

    He was later spotted driving his luxury car in the Marine Drive area around 4:30 am, with his driver, Rajrushi Bidawat, seated next to him.

    The fatal collision occurred in Worli, leading to the tragic death of Kaveri Nakhwa. After the incident, Shah fled the scene in an auto rickshaw, abandoning his car and driver. He initially sought refuge at a woman friend's residence in Goregaon.

    BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah admits driving, denies DUI, say sources

    The Mumbai Police managed to track down Shah after one of his friend's mobile phones, which had been switched off, was briefly turned on for 15 minutes on Tuesday evening. This led to Shah's arrest and marked the culmination of an intensive manhunt.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
