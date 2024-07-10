BMW hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to police custody till July 16

Mihir Shah was arrested for allegedly ramming his luxury car, BMW, into a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a woman identified as Kaveri Nakhwa in Worli, Mumbai on Sunday (July 7).

Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena politician and the accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, has been sent to police custody until July 16. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday, days after allegedly ramming his luxury car into a two-wheeler and killing a woman. Sources indicate that the police requested custody of the accused to investigate who assisted him in destroying evidence after the crime. Additionally, it was discovered that the accused cut his hair and shaved his beard in the car to avoid identification.

BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena removes Rajesh Shah from deputy leader post

The police stated they needed to locate the car's number plate, which was discarded by the accused after the accident. Mihir Shah's counsel informed the court that both Mihir and the driver had been questioned, and their phones confiscated. The counsel argued that the police lacked grounds for seeking Mihir's custody and noted that Mihir Shah's and the driver's statements were consistent.

On Sunday morning in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai, a BMW driven by Mihir Shah rammed into a two-wheeler. Pradeep Nakhwa fell onto the road, while his wife, Kaveri Nakhwa, who was riding as a pillion, was dragged for over a kilometre. She later died in the hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured strict action against the guilty in the BMW case and announced Rs 10 lakh in aid for the victim’s family. This announcement came amid ongoing criticism due to the key accused being the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.



