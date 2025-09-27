The number 104 is a health helpline in some states but is not a centralized service for blood requirements. For legitimate blood donation and requests, individuals should contact licensed blood banks or use the official e-RaktKosh portal.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed viral claims suggesting that the Government of India has launched a nationwide helpline number "104 – Blood on Call" to address blood requirements. Taking to social media platform X, PIB Fact Check clarified that the claim is misleading. Contrary to the viral message, the Government of India is not running any such scheme under the "104" helpline number. According to PIB, the number "104" is used for various health-related helpline services, but its usage is limited to certain states and not linked to any centralised blood-on-call initiative.

How to Donate Blood in India?

In India, blood collection and distribution are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Only licensed blood banks, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and State Drug Controllers, are legally allowed to collect, store, and distribute blood. Some of the safe and legal avenues for donating and receiving blood include: