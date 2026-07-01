Laxhar Evidence Labs has become India's first private forensic laboratory to receive NABL accreditation across multiple disciplines. This historic achievement also makes it the first forensic lab in Uttar Pradesh to obtain this recognition.

Landmark Accreditation for Indian Forensics

In a landmark development for India's forensic science ecosystem, Laxhar Evidence Labs Private Limited has been granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), the apex accreditation body under the Government of India.

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What is NABL Accreditation?

NABL accreditation is regarded as the highest recognition of a laboratory's technical competence, scientific capability, and quality management system. It is awarded only after a rigorous assessment of testing methods, laboratory procedures, quality systems, infrastructure, equipment calibration, documentation, and the scientific competency of personnel in accordance with internationally accepted standards. The assessment is conducted through an exhaustive on-site audit by a team of expert NABL assessors.

A Historic First for Private Labs and Uttar Pradesh

With this achievement, Laxhar Evidence Labs has become India's first private forensic laboratory to receive NABL accreditation across multiple forensic disciplines simultaneously, including Digital Forensics, Physical Forensics, and Crime Scene Management. This milestone also makes history in Uttar Pradesh, where Laxhar Evidence Labs is the first forensic laboratory--across both government and private sectors--to obtain NABL accreditation for forensic testing.

Expanding Access to Forensic Services

For decades, forensic science in India has primarily been available through government laboratories, often limiting access for private citizens and businesses. With this accreditation, any individual, advocate, corporate organization, institution, or investigating agency can now obtain forensic examination of evidence from an internationally accredited private laboratory. Whether it is a disputed signature, forged document, cyber fraud, mobile phone investigation, audio or video authentication, fingerprint examination, cloud evidence, crime scene investigation, or Technical Surveillance Counter-Measures (TSCM), people now have access to scientifically validated forensic services to support legal proceedings, internal investigations, insurance claims, regulatory matters, and dispute resolution.

Legal Compliance and Expert Opinions

The laboratory provides forensic examinations and expert opinions in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, including Sections 39 and 63, enabling scientifically supported expert evidence for courts of law and other competent authorities, subject to applicable legal provisions.

Leadership and Vision

Laxhar Evidence Labs is led by Indrajeet Rai, Director of Forensic Services, a World Book of Records awardee, forensic expert, and former forensic journalist. The laboratory is supported by an experienced team of forensic scientists from diverse disciplines, bringing together expertise in digital, physical, and investigative sciences.

Speaking on the occasion, Rai said, "This accreditation is not just a milestone for Laxhar Evidence Labs; it is a milestone for every citizen seeking justice through science. Our vision has always been to make accredited forensic services accessible beyond government agencies. Today, every individual, lawyer, business, and institution has the opportunity to obtain reliable, scientifically validated forensic evidence from an internationally accredited laboratory."

Accredited Forensic Disciplines

The laboratory offers accredited and specialised forensic services in multiple disciplines, including Digital Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, Cloud Forensics, Audio & Video Forensics, Fingerprint Examination, Handwriting & Signature Examination, Forensic Document Examination, Crime Scene Investigation & Management, and Technical Surveillance Counter-Measures (TSCM).

(ANI)