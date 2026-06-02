Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to former CM BC Khanduri at a condolence meeting, calling him a multifaceted personality, a disciplined soldier, and a key architect of the state's development, whose life will inspire future generations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday paid floral tributes to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and former Union Minister Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri (retd) at a condolence meeting held at the Late Harbans Kapoor Memorial Community Hall in Garhi Cantt.

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Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami described BC Khanduri as a multifaceted personality who dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation and society as a disciplined soldier, visionary administrator, exemplary public representative, and a key architect of Uttarakhand's development. The Chief Minister said that Khanduri was a symbol of integrity, dedication, simplicity, and patriotism, and that his life would continue to inspire future generations to uphold the values of public service and ethical leadership.

A Distinguished Military Career

Recalling his distinguished military career, Dhami said that Khanduri displayed exceptional courage, leadership, and strategic acumen during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He also made significant contributions to infrastructure development in border regions through his engineering assignments in the Indian Army. In recognition of his outstanding service to the nation, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

Champion of Uttarakhand Statehood

The Chief Minister noted that Khanduri's commitment to public service continued even after his retirement from the Army. Elected to the Lok Sabha from the Garhwal constituency in 1991, he strongly advocated for the creation of a separate Uttarakhand state and represented the region in Parliament five times, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of the hill people were heard at the national level. His powerful vision and unwavering commitment to public welfare provided fresh momentum to the statehood movement.

Dhami said that Khanduri's personality and life philosophy remain a source of inspiration for the youth. He added that he considered himself fortunate to have received Khanduri's affection, guidance, and blessings from time to time, which helped shape his own public life.

Contributions to National and State Development

Highlighting Khanduri's contributions as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, the Chief Minister said that he played a crucial role in strengthening India's infrastructure. His efforts in accelerating landmark projects such as the Golden Quadrilateral and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana would always be remembered. As Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, he laid the foundation for good governance, transparency, and accountability, giving a new direction to the state's development.

A Principled and People-Centric Leader

Dhami further said that despite holding high public offices, Khanduri never compromised on his principles and values. He remained closely connected with the people and consistently prioritised resolving their concerns. His work ethic set a benchmark for public representatives and administrators alike.

An Enduring Legacy

The Chief Minister said that Khanduri's passing is an irreparable loss not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire nation. While an era has come to an end with his demise, his ideals, values, contributions, and legacy will continue to guide society for generations to come. He urged the public to imbibe Khanduri's ideals and work collectively towards building the Uttarakhand he envisioned. (ANI)