Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched the 'Make in Haryana' Industrial Policy, targeting Rs 5 lakh crore in investments. MoUs worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore were signed on the first day. The CM also unveiled nine new policies and a new investment portal.

Seeking to propel Haryana into the front ranks of India's investment destinations and establish it as a powerhouse of future-ready manufacturing, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched the ambitious 'Make in Haryana' Industrial Policy, setting a target of attracting Rs 5 lakh crore in investments, while investment MoUs worth Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand crore were signed on the very first day.

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The Chief Minister also unveiled nine new sector-specific industrial policies, launched an Intelligent Investment Facilitation Portal, and unveiled the logo of the upcoming Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit, according to a release.

A Roadmap for Haryana's Next Growth Phase

Addressing industry leaders and investors, the Chief Minister said the new policy would further strengthen the industrial ecosystem, simplify investment procedures and create broader opportunities for growth and development. This policy will provide Haryana with a new direction and fresh momentum, he said.

The Chief Minister said the global investment landscape is rapidly evolving, and industries today look beyond incentives and that investors now evaluate the overall ecosystem. They ask which state can make faster decisions, which state can provide trust and reliability, and which state can emerge as a long-term growth partner. Haryana is poised to lead in all these areas, he said.

Describing the policy as much more than a conventional industrial framework, the Chief Minister said that Make in Haryana is not merely an industrial policy. It is the roadmap for Haryana's next phase of economic growth, built on competitiveness, innovation, sustainability, exports, employment generation and future-ready manufacturing.

Meanwhile, inviting investors from across the world, he said, Invest in Haryana, Grow with Haryana and Build your future with Haryana. "Investing in Haryana means investing in the future", he said.

Haryana as a Strategic Investment Destination

The Chief Minister also said that Haryana would soon host the Haryana Global Investors Summit, the release stated.

Highlighting the state's economic strength, the Chief Minister said Haryana remains one of India's most robust industrial economies, adding that despite accounting for only 1.3 per cent of India's geographical area, Haryana contributes nearly 3.6 per cent to the country's GDP.

He said Haryana's extensive network of expressways, freight corridors, rail connectivity, logistics hubs and direct access to the National Capital Region has transformed the state into one of India's most strategic investment destinations. Today, global companies view Haryana not merely as a manufacturing destination but also as a growth destination, he added.

Intelligent Governance Through New Portal

The Chief Minister said governments worldwide now recognise that ease of doing business alone is no longer sufficient. The next phase belongs to intelligent governance, he said while launching the Intelligent Investment Facilitation Portal.

He described the portal as a transformational initiative that would fundamentally change the way industries interact with the government. Our guiding principles are speed and trust, he said.

Nayab Singh Saini further said that investors will no longer need to approach multiple offices for approvals, land allocation, incentives, compliances and clearances. Instead, all services will be available through a single integrated platform.

He said that the portal offers GIS-based land identification, Automated investment blueprint generation, AI-enabled assistance, Approval pathway guidance, Infrastructure information and Comprehensive policy support. "This is not merely digitisation; it is governance transformation", the Chief Minister remarked.

Industry Confidence and Future Vision

The Chief Minister said the investment MoUs signed during the event send a strong message that the industry has immense confidence in Haryana. These investments are not merely numbers. They represent new industries, new supply chains, new opportunities for MSMEs, new jobs for our youth and fresh momentum for Haryana's economy, he said.

He thanked all investors and industry leaders who have chosen Haryana as their growth partner.

The Chief Minister said Haryana's greatest strength has always been its people, farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, start-ups, industrial workers and industry leaders. These stakeholders have collectively written Haryana's growth story. It is now our responsibility to build the next chapter of development with the same speed, trust and commitment, he said.

Expressing confidence in the state's future, he said that the future belongs to states that take swift decisions, deliver smart governance and build strong partnerships with industry. Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana is fully prepared to lead this future. He invited investors, innovators and global partners to become stakeholders in Haryana's next growth story. (ANI)