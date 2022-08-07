Black magic kills 5-year-old girl in Nagpur; parents and aunt arrested

According to police, the man allegedly noticed behavioural changes in his younger daughter and believed she was under the influence of evil forces. So he decided to use 'black magic' to drive them away.

A five-year-old girl's parents beat her to death while performing 'black magic' on her to ward off evil forces in Maharashtra's Nagpur city police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred between Friday and Saturday nights, and police arrested the child's father, Siddharth Chimne (45), mother, Ranjana (42) and aunt, Priya Bansod (32).

Chimne, a Subhash Nagar resident who runs a local news channel on YouTube, went to a dargah in the Takalghat area on Guru Purnima last month with his wife and two daughters, ages 5 and 16, a senior police official said.

The man had noticed behavioural changes in his younger daughter since then. According to the official, he believed she was under the influence of evil forces and decided to use 'black magic' to drive them away.

The girl's parents and aunt performed the ritual at night and recorded it on video, which the police later recovered from their phone.

The accused were seen in the video asking the crying girl questions. According to the official, the child could not understand the questions and thus could not respond to them.

During the ritual, the three accused allegedly slapped and thrashed the child severely, due to which the child became unconscious and collapsed on the ground, according to the official.

The accused then took the child to a dargah early Saturday morning.

They later moved her to the Government Medical College and Hospital and ran away.

According to the official, a security guard at the hospital grew suspicious and took a picture of their car on his phone.

According to him, doctors at the hospital later declared the girl dead and notified the police.

The vehicle registration number captured in the photograph was used to identify the accused.

According to the official, the Rana Pratap Nagar police station police arrived at the accused's home and arrested them.

The accused were charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

