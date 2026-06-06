BJP and JD(U) have announced their candidates for the upcoming 2026 Bihar Legislative Council biennial elections. BJP's list includes Sheela Pandit, while JD(U) has nominated Nishant, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, among others.

BJP Announces Candidates for Biennial Polls The BJP's Central Election Committee on Friday approved the names of Sheela Pandit, Pawan Singh, Dr Sanjay Mayukh, and Anil Kumar Thakur for the biennial State Legislative Council elections. JD(U) Announces Nominees Furthermore, the Janata Dal (United) also released the list of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Bihar Legislative Council polls on Friday. The party has fielded three candidates for the biennial polls. According to the official list, Nishant, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been nominated from Patna, Bharti Mehta from Madhubani, and Shivrani Devi Prajapati from West Champaran.For the Bihar Legislative Council bye-election, the JD(U) has nominated Lalan Prasad to contest for the vacancy in Sheikhpura. Election Schedule Released The Election Commission has scheduled the bye-election to the Bihar Legislative Council, to be held by the members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).According to the official notification, the polling is scheduled to take place on June 18.As per the schedule released by the Commission, the issue of notification was issued on June 1 (Monday). The last date for making nominations is June 8, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on June 9. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures has been set for June 11.The voting will take place on June 18 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.The counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5:00 pm.The Commission further stated that the election process shall be completed before June 20, 2026.The bye-election is being held to fill the vacancy in the Bihar Legislative Council.The EC has also announced the schedule for the biennial elections to the Bihar Legislative Council to fill the seats of members whose terms are set to expire.According to the official notification, the elections will be conducted by the Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLAs).The term of office for the council members elected by the MLAs is due to expire upon their retirement on June 28.The biennial election process is being initiated to fill these upcoming vacancies in the Upper House of the state legislature. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP candidate Sheela Pandit expressed her gratitude to the party leadership after being nominated for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council biennial elections. Speaking on her nomination, Pandit said that the party's focus remains on uplifting people and ensuring development reaches all. "I express my gratitude to the central leadership -- our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National President Nitin Nabin -- for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also thank Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, our State President Sanjay Saraogi, and all senior leaders of Bihar who have placed their faith in me. Our party's guiding principle has always been to uplift the people, ensuring development reaches everyone," she told ANI.The BJP's Central Election Committee on Friday approved the names of Sheela Pandit, Pawan Singh, Dr Sanjay Mayukh, and Anil Kumar Thakur for the biennial State Legislative Council elections.Furthermore, the Janata Dal (United) also released the list of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Bihar Legislative Council polls on Friday. The party has fielded three candidates for the biennial polls. According to the official list, Nishant, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been nominated from Patna, Bharti Mehta from Madhubani, and Shivrani Devi Prajapati from West Champaran.For the Bihar Legislative Council bye-election, the JD(U) has nominated Lalan Prasad to contest for the vacancy in Sheikhpura.The Election Commission has scheduled the bye-election to the Bihar Legislative Council, to be held by the members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).According to the official notification, the polling is scheduled to take place on June 18.As per the schedule released by the Commission, the issue of notification was issued on June 1 (Monday). The last date for making nominations is June 8, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on June 9. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures has been set for June 11.The voting will take place on June 18 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.The counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5:00 pm.The Commission further stated that the election process shall be completed before June 20, 2026.The bye-election is being held to fill the vacancy in the Bihar Legislative Council.The EC has also announced the schedule for the biennial elections to the Bihar Legislative Council to fill the seats of members whose terms are set to expire.According to the official notification, the elections will be conducted by the Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLAs).The term of office for the council members elected by the MLAs is due to expire upon their retirement on June 28.The biennial election process is being initiated to fill these upcoming vacancies in the Upper House of the state legislature. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source