BJP's Ratna Debnath has won the Panihati constituency, a TMC stronghold since 2011, by a margin of 28,836 votes. Her campaign, centered on justice for her daughter, marks a significant political shift in West Bengal.

In a major political moment, BJP candidate Ratna Debnath has secured a decisive victory by a substantial margin of 28,836 votes in the Panihati constituency, a seat that has been held by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) since 2011.

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According to the final results after all 13 rounds of EVM counting, Debnath polled 87,977 votes, comfortably defeating Tirthankar Ghosh of the All India Trinamool Congress, who managed 59,141 votes. Meanwhile, Kalatan Dasgupta from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) trailed far behind with 24,032 votes. The outcome underscores a significant shift in voter preference in Panihati, with the BJP emerging dominant in a constituency that has traditionally seen strong competition among regional parties.

A Fight for Justice

Debnath, who has become a prominent figure in the ongoing elections, has brought attention to the case of her daughter, the victim of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder. Earlier in the day, speaking exclusively to ANI, Debnath said, "This election is not just about votes. It is a fight for justice, a fight for my daughter, a fight for the safety of women in Bengal."

Debnath's campaign, deeply rooted in her personal tragedy, has shifted the focus of the election from traditional party politics to a more profound moral narrative about women's safety, justice, and accountability. "The people of Panihati are with me, and this vote is for my daughter, for justice, and for the women of Bengal who have long suffered under a government that ignores their cries," Debnath added, highlighting her determination to continue the battle for justice even as she navigates both the election and the legal proceedings.

A Shifting Political Tide in West Bengal

Her rise to prominence has been nothing short of extraordinary. From a grieving mother to a political force, Debnath's campaign turned the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election into a referendum on women's safety and the ruling party's alleged indifference to such issues. With every rally, she invoked the memory of the RG Kar tragedy, making it not just a personal fight but a collective one for the people of Bengal.

Debnath's journey also represents a significant shift in the state's political dynamics. As the BJP inches closer to becoming the single largest party in the West Bengal Assembly, surpassing the crucial halfway mark of 148 seats, Debnath's surge is seen as emblematic of the party's growing influence in the state. The BJP's aggressive campaigning, focusing on women's safety and governance promises, has resonated deeply with voters, especially in Panihati, where the TMC had been dominant for years.

Despite facing harassment and intimidation from rival party workers during the campaign, Debnath's resolve only strengthened. The political tension was palpable as she reported being surrounded and threatened by TMC workers, further galvanising public sentiment in her favour. "The people of Bengal are fed up with the TMC. This election is their chance to fight back," she said.

Her success in Panihati is not just a personal victory but a broader statement about the changing political tide in West Bengal. The BJP's success in the state, which has traditionally been a TMC stronghold, signals a new phase in the political narrative of the region. Voter turnout has been historically high, with Phase II achieving an impressive 91.66%, reflecting the growing engagement of the public in this fiercely contested election. (ANI)