BJP leader Prakash Reddy slammed AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for his 'ridiculous' prediction that PM Modi's tenure might end by 2026. Reddy called the comments politically motivated and asserted Modi would continue as PM as long as his health allows.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prakash Reddy on Tuesday slammed AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's remarks as "ridiculous," accusing him of making baseless political predictions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. Reddy said Modi, now the longest-serving head of government, will continue as Prime Minister as long as his health permits, calling Kejriwal's comments politically motivated and harmful to democratic discourse in India's politics.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "The statements are ridiculous. How can you predict this? Day before yesterday, he became the longest-serving head of government in the country and will continue to be the Prime Minister as long as his health cooperates... These statements are politically jealous ones and will demoralise Indian politics. Such politicians will not be accepted by the people in the future."

Kejriwal Predicts End of Modi's Tenure

Reddy's remarks came after Kejriwal on Monday said that PM Modi might not be the Prime Minister by the end of 2026. Speaking at the launch of the book "Unlikely Paradise" authored by Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut, where he launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said, "PM Narendra Modi might not be the Prime Minister by the end of 2026. He and Amit Shah are about to go, and their rule is about to end..."

"Everyone should read this book. The Modi government includes all the dishonest people in its party and puts all the honest ones in jail. The way they (BJP) win the election by misusing the Election Commission is not good for the country," he said while speaking to reporters.

Other Dignitaries Present

The event was attended by Kapil Sibal, Former minister of Law and Justice Eminent Jurist and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Digvijaya Singh Former CM, Madhya Pradesh Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Jaya Bachchan, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Derek O'Brien, TMC Parliamentary Party Leader (Rajya Sabha) at Mavalankar Hall, Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.