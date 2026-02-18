In Dibrugarh, BJP President Nitin Nabin set a target of over 50% vote share in every booth to 'wipe out' Congress in Assam. He also praised the Jan Dhan scheme and Direct Transfer for empowering the poor and eliminating corruption.

BJP Sets 50% Vote Share Target to 'Wipe Out' Congress

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday declared that he has set a target of securing more than 50 per cent of the vote share in every booth and highlighted that this resolve will not only ensure a landslide victory but will also wipe out the Congress party from Assam.

Addressing Pramukh Nagrik Goshti in Dibrugarh, BJP President Nitin Nabin alleged that the Congress Party has consistently betrayed India and compromised its national security. "...You secured 37 to 38 percent votes in the Assembly elections. You secured 46 to 47 percent votes in the Lok Sabha elections. I'm giving you a target. This time, we will go to every booth with the resolve to secure more than 50 percent votes. This resolve will not only bring you victory, but it will also forever sink the Congress party, which betrays this country and its security..." said Nabin.

Praise for Jan Dhan and Direct Transfer Schemes

During his speech, the BJP President referred to the opening of Jan Dhan accounts as a major reform for crores of people. He claimed that the Direct Transfer Scheme has empowered poor people.

"...I consider it a major reform that Jan Dhan accounts have been opened for crores of people. This is not an ordinary matter. When the Prime Minister had talked about Jan Dhan accounts, many people in this very country had mocked him, saying where does a poor person have money. Today, if 1 rupee is spent, 1 rupee reaches the poor person's account. Former Prime Ministers used to say that 1 rupee starts from Delhi and becomes 15 paise by the time it reaches Guwahati, but today the situation is not like that. The Direct Transfer Scheme has empowered our poor people, given them respect..." added Nabin.

Sonowal Highlights 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' Policy

During the event, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" policy. In his address, Sonowal declared that every citizen must work to establish India as the world's strongest nation. "...We must make India a self-reliant India, we must establish India as the world's strongest nation. The responsibility that the Prime Minister has given us, which is our national duty, we must fulfill that duty with patriotism and utmost devotion... The Prime Minister always believes in the policy of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas'. This means that if the 140 crore people of the country come together, no one can stop this country's journey of development." said Sonowal.

Nabin Interacts with Eminent Personalities on Viksit Bharat

(ANI) BJP President Nitin Nabin visited Assam today and addressed Pramukh Nagarik Goshti in Dibrugarh, Assam. In a post on X, Nabin said that he interacted with eminent personalities from diverse sectors of education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. Union Minister Sarbanda Sonowal also attended the event.

The BJP president said, "Held an interaction with eminent personalities from diverse sectors including education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, on the achievements of the Double Engine Government and the Viksit Bharat Budget 2026. Also listened to their valuable suggestions for the Sankalp Patra. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and the mission driven leadership of Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, Assam continues to advance steadily on the path of progress, committed to building a Viksit Assam." (ANI)