BJP National President Nitin Nabin led a major roadshow in Jalandhar, kicking off a three-day Punjab tour. The visit aims to energize the party cadre through meetings, Yoga Day events, and a youth dialogue for upcoming political challenges.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin led a massive roadshow in Jalandhar on Saturday evening, marking a key highlight of his three-day organisational tour of Punjab.

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Marking a significant moment in his visit, Nabin led a spirited roadshow in Jalandhar this evening, accompanied by senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh.

Nabin's Three-Day Itinerary

On June 21, Nitin Nabin will attend International Yoga Day celebrations in Phagwara. Later, he will travel to Ludhiana, where he will meet senior party leaders and discuss the party's strategy, organisational expansion, and preparations for future electoral challenges.

On the final day of the visit, June 22, the BJP president will hold an extensive meeting with BJP MPs, former MPs, and former MLAs from Punjab. He will also participate in a Youth Dialogue programme, where he is expected to interact with young party workers and discuss the role of youth in strengthening the organisation and advancing the vision of a developed India.

BJP Slams AAP Government Over Law and Order

In a post on X, BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh said Punjab will see a new sunrise with the visit of party chief Nitin Nabin in Punjab. "Punjab is breathing for a new life after the AAP government led by the Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann duo has wrought economic and social devastation to garner political gains. The state's law and order is in a shambles. People are living in fear and terror due to gangsters. There is no day when bullets are not fired in any part of the state. If the economy has collapsed to bring the state to bankruptcy, so has the law and order situation. BJP will usher in a new era of "Hope and development," he wrote on X.

Energising the Party Cadre

The three-day visit is being viewed as a significant organisational exercise aimed at energising the party cadre, strengthening coordination among leaders, and accelerating the BJP's preparations in Punjab ahead of upcoming political engagements. (ANI)