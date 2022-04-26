Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra's MP-MLP Rana duo to remain in jail till April 29

    On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea by the Rana couple. 
     

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra's MP-MLP Rana duo to remain in jail till April 29 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    In Maharashtra, the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday directed the special public prosecutor to file a response on the bail applications of the MP-MLP Rana couple, both arrested on various charges in link with the Hanuman Chalisa row, till April 29. 

    Amravati's MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, were arrested after threatening the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside his home. They've been charged with sedition.

    Also Read: Why you hid during Babri Masjid demolition: Maharashtra CM slams MNS and BJP over Hanuman Chalisa row

    The court ordered the special public prosecutor to respond to the petitions by Friday. 

    Following the reports, the couple's lawyer stated that due to the court's heavy workload, they accepted the bail application's reply for April 29, after which the court will decide further hearing. He added that the hearing would take place on April 29 or later. 

    On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea by the Rana duo. In the plea, the Rana couple had challenged the second complaint reported against them at the Khar police station for 'threatening and resisting police officials.'

    Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR

    The court stated that the petitioner has revealed that they can recite religious verses outside the home of another person. Such a declaration is unquestionably a violation of the other person's liberty. The state is justified in being concerned that such an act will disrupt the law and order situation. 

    The Rana couple is an independent lawmaker; thus, Shiv Sena has targeted BJP amid the Hanuman Chalisa row after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya supported the Rana duo publicly.

    Kirit Somaiy8a also stated that he was attacked by 100 Shiv Sena goons on Saturday when he met the Rana couple in Khar police station. 

    The Hanuman Chalisa controversy is now echoing in Delhi, with the Centre requesting a report from the state government on the MP's allegations of ill-treatment at a police station.

    Also Read: Maharashtra BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Six rank winners among 12 arrested for exam fraud-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Six rank winners among 12 arrested for exam fraud

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6 12 age group gcw

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6-12 age group

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard - adt

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard

    Congress panel recommends suspension of KV Thomas Sunil Jakhar Sonia Gandhi to take final call gcw

    Congress panel recommends suspension of KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar; Sonia Gandhi to take final call

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 Pretty in Pink Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma rocks RR colours snt

    Pretty in Pink: 7 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma rocked RR colours

    Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million gcw

    Apple reportedly increasing iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max production by 10 million units

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Reason for Punjab Kings pbks Rishi Dhawan face mask explained-ayh

    IPL 2022: Reason for Punjab Kings' Rishi Dhawan's face mask explained

    Kpop BTS V asks to make some noise ARMY leaves them with a roar drb

    BTS: V asks to ‘make some noise’, ARMY leaves them with a roar

    Nokia G21 with 3 day battery life launched in India Know price and specifications gcw

    Nokia G21, with 3 day battery life, launched in India; Know price and specifications

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon