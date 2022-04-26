Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra's MP-MLP Rana duo to remain in jail till April 29

In Maharashtra, the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday directed the special public prosecutor to file a response on the bail applications of the MP-MLP Rana couple, both arrested on various charges in link with the Hanuman Chalisa row, till April 29.

Amravati's MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, were arrested after threatening the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside his home. They've been charged with sedition.

The court ordered the special public prosecutor to respond to the petitions by Friday.

Following the reports, the couple's lawyer stated that due to the court's heavy workload, they accepted the bail application's reply for April 29, after which the court will decide further hearing. He added that the hearing would take place on April 29 or later.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea by the Rana duo. In the plea, the Rana couple had challenged the second complaint reported against them at the Khar police station for 'threatening and resisting police officials.'

The court stated that the petitioner has revealed that they can recite religious verses outside the home of another person. Such a declaration is unquestionably a violation of the other person's liberty. The state is justified in being concerned that such an act will disrupt the law and order situation.

The Rana couple is an independent lawmaker; thus, Shiv Sena has targeted BJP amid the Hanuman Chalisa row after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya supported the Rana duo publicly.

Kirit Somaiy8a also stated that he was attacked by 100 Shiv Sena goons on Saturday when he met the Rana couple in Khar police station.

The Hanuman Chalisa controversy is now echoing in Delhi, with the Centre requesting a report from the state government on the MP's allegations of ill-treatment at a police station.

