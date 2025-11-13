BJP MP K Laxman, appointed to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 130th Amendment Bill, accused Congress of 'playing politics' after opposition parties boycotted the JPC. The bill aims to remove detained PMs/CMs from office after 30 days.

BJP MP Accuses Congress of 'Playing Politics'

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President K Laxman, who was appointed as a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, accused Congress of "playing politics" over the proposed legislation.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, K Laxman thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and senior party leadership for his appointment to the JPC, lauding the PM Modi-led government for its efforts to bring transparency. "I thank the Lok Sabha Speaker and our senior leadership, including PM Modi and JP Nadda, for giving me the responsibility of being in this committee. Ever since the Modi government came to power, efforts have been made to bring transparency. But unfortunately, the Congress wants to play politics even in this," he said. His remarks come after the members of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) did not join the JPC.

Details of the 130th Amendment Bill

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks the removal of any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or any Minister who is detained for 30 consecutive days on charges punishable with at least five years of imprisonment. If the arrested leader does not resign, the office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days. The Bill allows for re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility.

JPC Composition and Members

On Wednesday, the Parliament constituted a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi as the Chairperson of the Committee.

The Committee comprises a total of 31 members drawn from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, as per a bulletin by the Lok Sabha. From the Lok Sabha, the members include Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Pradan Baruah, Brijmohan Agrawal, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Supriya Sule, and Asaduddin Owaisi. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and several others.

From the Rajya Sabha, the nominated members include Brij Lal, Ujjwal Nikam, Nabam Rebia, Dr. K. Laxman, Sudha Murty, Birendra Prasad Baishya, and S. Niranjan Reddy. The Opposition parties have opposed the legislation, calling it a 'Black Bill'.

Meanwhile, the winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19.