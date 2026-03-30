BJP leader CR Kesavan lambasted the DMK's new election manifesto, calling it a 'shoddy, stale, rehashed' version of its 2021 promises. He accused the party of failing to implement past pledges and betraying the people of Tamil Nadu.

BJP Slams 'Rehashed' DMK Manifesto

BJP leader CR Kesavan on Monday slammed the DMK's election manifesto, calling it a "shoddy, stale, rehashed" version of what the ruling party in Tamil Nadu promised in 2021. Kesavan said the party had failed to implement most of its previous promises and accused the DMK of betraying the people of Tamil Nadu. "This manifesto of the DMK, which was released yesterday, is nothing but a shoddy, stale, rehashed manifesto of the 2021 agenda, which they released. They failed to implement a majority of those promises and betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu. So much so that this time they are just dusting off their old manifesto, and in fact, they could have just republished the 2021 manifesto because there is nothing new in this, and everybody in Tamil Nadu knows that the only hidden agenda of the DMK is the dynastic succession of Udhay Nidhi Stalin, the son of the Chief Minister," Kesavan told ANI.

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Kesavan further criticised the state government, saying, "The DMK government is anti-poor, anti-pharma, anti-youth, and this DMK misrule has been anti-development, anti-social justice, and most of all anti-women."

DMK Unveils Welfare Promises

The criticism comes after DMK Chief MK Stalin unveiled the party's manifesto on Sunday, highlighting several welfare measures for the upcoming state assembly elections. The manifesto includes an expansion of the breakfast scheme to cover 15 lakh students up to Class 8, an increase in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam financial assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per woman, provision of free pump sets for farmers without meters, and an increase in aid under the Puthumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per student. Old-age pensions have been increased to Rs 2,000, and pensions for persons with disabilities to Rs 2,500.

Addressing the manifesto launch, Stalin claimed that Tamil Nadu had emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance and expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power for a seventh time with continued public support. He also alleged that the BJP had attempted to obstruct welfare initiatives like the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which has benefited around 1.3 crore families so far.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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