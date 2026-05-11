BJP MP Baijayant Panda calls the party's Assam victory "historic," crediting PM Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma is set to be sworn in as CM for the third consecutive NDA term, with a focus on implementing the election manifesto.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday described the party's victory in the state as "historic," crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership for the electoral mandate that led to the formation of a third consecutive NDA government in Assam. Panda said the "double-engine government" in the state reflects strong public support for development-oriented governance and a long-term vision for a secure and progressive Assam.

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Speaking to the reporters, Panda said, "The victory achieved by the BJP and the NDA in Assam is truly historic. The immense popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the dynamic work undertaken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stands as the primary reason behind the establishment of this double-engine government here." He added, "Furthermore, as the Chief Minister has stated, our manifesto aimed at creating a secure and developed Assam is not significant merely for the state of Assam; it holds immense importance for the entire nation."

Leaders Congratulate New Government

Highlighting the presence of leaders from neighbouring states at the ceremony, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said his visit was driven by personal ties with the Assam leadership and a gesture of goodwill. "The Chief Minister is my friend, so I have to be here. He invited me personally, and I congratulated him," he added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also attended the event and expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for the continued mandate in favour of the BJP-led alliance. "I have come here to thank the people of Assam that for the third time, you have formed the BJP government in Assam under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma," Bihar CM said.

Sarma's Swearing-in and Future Plans

The remarks came ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that implementation of the BJP's election manifesto would be the primary focus of the new government after taking oath.

According to an official notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Government of Assam, the Governor has appointed Sarma as Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:40 AM on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Sarma said the new government would begin work immediately after assuming office and hold its first Cabinet meeting soon after the oath-taking ceremony. "After taking the oath, we will hold the first Cabinet meeting. Implementing our manifesto will be our aim," Sarma said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to arrive in Guwahati later in the night to attend the ceremony, which would be attended by several dignitaries and party workers. "The PM will arrive in Guwahati tonight. At 11 am tomorrow, the new government of Assam will take oath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin and CMs of NDA-ruled states will attend the ceremony. Many people, including our party's booth-level workers, will take part in the event," Sarma said.

Decisive Electoral Mandate

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties during a meeting attended by senior leaders from alliance partners, including the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly.

The NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)