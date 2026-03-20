Union Minister Pabitra Margherita said BJP's first Assam poll candidate list truly reflects the state's diverse social structure, representing various tribes, communities, youth, and women, and has been welcomed by party members and the public.

Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita on Friday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections is a true reflection of the state's diverse social structure. Pabitra Margherita, while speaking to ANI, highlighted that the selection process was carefully managed to ensure that the numerous tribes and communities of Assam found a place in the party's electoral roadmap.

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The Union Minister said, "The candidates, if you go through the list, you will see that it reflects the social fabric of our state of Assam. Assam is a state with many tribes, sub-tribes, and communities, and the list of names represents every caste, community, and creed... You will find both Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti represented. More than ten youth leaders, along with grassroots party workers, have been selected as candidates to serve the nation and the state of Assam. This is why the list has been appreciated and welcomed by the 6.5 million members of BJP Assam Pradesh, as well as by the people in general."

Candidates Express Gratitude, Confidence

Assam Minister and BJP leader Jayanta Mallabaruah, while speaking to ANI, said, "I thank PM Modi, party's national president Nitin Nabin, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and state president Dilip Saikia for giving me a ticket once again for a prestigious constituency like Nalbari. I will try my best to continue in my efforts to take the area forward. I trust the people. People of Nalbari will trust me this time as well..."

BJP candidate from Haflong, Rupali Langthasa, speaking to ANI, said, "It feels good. Our central and state leaderships, as well as the CM, are doing great work. They are focusing on overall development. Good work is being done in every field. I will follow in the footsteps of our leadership and actively shoulder whatever responsibility is given to me..."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Bokajan, Surjya Rongphar, speaking to ANI, said, "I would like to thank our national president Nitin Nabin and Assam state president Dilip Saikia, and Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the faith they have in me to contest in Bokajan constituency...Govt of Assam has put Karbi Anglong from the most backward district into the most developed district...We hope that in the next 5 years, Karbi Anglong will be more developed..."

EVM Randomisation Ensures Transparency

On Wednesday, The First Randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in connection with the forthcoming Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, was successfully conducted across all 35 districts covering 126 Assembly Constituencies. The process was carried out in the offices of the respective District Election Officers (DEOs) in the presence of representatives from recognised National and State Political Parties, ensuring transparency and adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission, a release said.

The first randomisation of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) is a crucial and mandatory step in the election process. It involves the random allocation of machines to different Assembly Constituencies through the EVM Management System (EMS). This system-driven process ensures complete fairness, eliminates any scope for bias or tampering, and strengthens the integrity of the electoral process.

The presence of political party representatives during the exercise further reinforces confidence in the transparency and robustness of the election machinery. The Election machinery in Assam remains fully committed to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines of ECI.

Political Landscape: BJP Seeks Third Term

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)