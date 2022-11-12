Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Misogyny is unacceptable...' TMC slams its own MLA and WB minister Akhil Giri for insulting President Murmu

    West Bengal minister Akhil Giri on Saturday (November 12) drew a barrage of criticism including from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for his controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.

    While, Giri has apologised for his comment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept up the pressure with a complaint to the National Commission of Women (NCW) and insisting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee drop him from her council of ministers.

    Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Arjun Munda said, "Giri's comments on the President have insulted India at an international level."

    The BJP leader also underlined that according to the last census, there were 10.5 crore people from the tribal community.

    "The insult of the President is not only shameful but also unfortunate. But interestingly, the TMC government is also led by a woman and their party is insulting a woman President who also happens to be a tribal leader," Munda said.

    Earlier, in the video, Akhil Giri was heard responding to barbs from the BJP. "He (Suvendu Adhikari) said that I am not good-looking. How beautiful is he? We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?" Giri had said.

    The ruling TMC also reiterated the party leader's utmost respect for President Murmu.

    In a tweet, TMC said, "We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA @AkhilGiriAITC and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable."

    In his apology, Giri said, "Just like I have respect for the country’s constitution, I also respect the President of India, who is the Head of the State. I also work as per the constitution of the country. But for the last few days, the kind of remarks made by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against me and my looks has left me humiliated and fuming. I am an old man, and by mistake, I have made a remark out of emotional outbursts of my anger. I regret making such a remark."

