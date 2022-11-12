Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Axe Governor as University Chancellor: Kerala govt sends ordinance to Raj Bhavan

    Raj Bhavan has confirmed that it received the ordinance, which also recommends the appointment of eminent academicians to the post of Chancellor. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    In a crucial move, the Kerala government has sent its ordinance, proposing to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of all universities in the state, to the Raj Bhavan for approval.

    This daring act has taken to the next level the ongoing tiff between the CPM-led government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, which has been marked by verbal attacks, allegations, taunts, offensive remarks, threats, claims, complaints and letters of displeasure over the past couple of years.

    Also Read: 'Prove your allegation, I will quit...' Kerala Governor dares CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Raj Bhavan has confirmed that it received the ordinance, which also recommends the appointment of eminent academicians to the post of Chancellor. By virtue of his office, the Governor is the chancellor of all universities in the state.

    On Wednesday, the Kerala Cabinet decided to bring in an ordinance to strip the Governor of the University Chancellor's role.

    'The ordinance is meant to amend the University Rules about the post of Chancellor of the universities in the state. The draft of the ordinance would remove the particular section from the University Rules, which has made the Governor as the ex-officio chancellor of the 14 universities in Kerala,' said an official release.

    And, indicating its intent, the state government on Thursday amended the rules of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed-to-be-University for Arts and Culture to replace the Governor.

    The government is unsure of the Governor's next move as Arif Mohammed Khan had earlier stated that he would send the ordinance to the President, unsigned.

    "I will not be the judge of my own case. It involves me," he had informed the media when asked about the development.

    The ordinance will come into effect only after the consent of the Governor. But the state government is set to move ahead with this decision and is planning the next course of action. The cabinet, scheduled to be held on November 14, will decide the date of a special assembly session in December to introduce the draft bill. But a replacement bill cannot be introduced in the Assembly until the President decides on the ordinance. 

    The Governor and the government had been at loggerheads with each other over a host of issues, and the friction escalated in recent months over the administration of universities. In August, he refused to sign an ordinance that curtailed his own powers as Chancellor of state universities. It was when Arif Mohammed Khan sought the resignation of 11 Vice-Chancellors that the ruling front went for this move to propose the ordinance for his replacement as Chancellor.

    Arif Mohammed Khan took charge as Kerala Governor in September 2019.

    Also Read: 'Like a tool of Sangh Parivar': Kerala's LDF launches campaign against Governor

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
