    BJP using 'bulldozer politics' to extort money, claims AAP

    Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to halt the demolition drive in the national capital.
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 13, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of planning to 'demolish 63 lakh houses in Delhi's unauthorised colonies and slums.' The AAP leader also stated that his party condemns the 'BJP's bulldozer politics.'

    Manish Sisodia stated that the BJP intends to demolish 63 lakh houses in Delhi's unauthorised colonies and slums. AAP strongly condemns their bulldozer politics. Sisodia added, "I assure Delhi people that the AAP government stands with them. We are ready to go to jail to prevent the BJP's demotion drive."

    In an open letter, the deputy chief minister also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to halt the demolition drive in the national capital, alleging that the BJP is using it to extort money. "I urge Home Minister Amit Shah to end the BJP's demolition drive in Delhi, which is being used to extract money from people," the AAP leader stated.

    Manish Sisodia urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold authorities accountable, claiming that the demolition drive could evict 60 lakh people. The AAP leader accused the BJP of 'destroying Delhi' in the name of removing the unauthorised construction of houses in the national capital.

    "For 17 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, BJP leaders, councillors, mayors, and junior engineers fiercely approved unauthorised construction in Delhi and earned a lot of money. Now they are destroying Delhi to remove unauthorised construction," Sisodia continued.

    Adding further to his letter, he wrote, "I appeal to you to persuade your BJP leaders not to engage in such risky politics in the name of bulldozers. Before using bulldozers on ordinary people's homes, fix the responsibility of those who permitted these structures to happen. Instead, bulldozers should be used on the residences of those who bribed their way into having construction done. The 'bulldozer politics' should be held until responsibility is established and action is taken against them." 

    Recently, an anti-encroachment drive was conducted in several parts of the city, including Jahangirpuri, Shaheen Bagh, Dwarka Sector 3, Seelampur, KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Madanpur Khadar Ward, Prem Nagar, Chand Nagar in Vishnu Garden, and others. In addition, protests were held in several locations, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri, and Madanpur Khadar Ward.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
