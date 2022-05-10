Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Army chief honoured with Param Vishisht Seva Medal

    Army chief General Manoj Pandey was accorded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Tuesday by President Ram Nath Kovind. The medal was awarded at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

    New Army chief honoured with Param Vishisht Seva Medal
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 9:09 PM IST

    Days after he assumed the post of Indian Army Chief, General Manoj Pandey, on Tuesday, was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for distinguished service of an exceptional order. The honour was accorded to him by President Ram Nath Kovind.

    At a defence investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind awarded 13 Shaurya Chakras, including six posthumous, to service personnel. The Gallantry awards were awarded by the President of the country, who is also the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces.

    In a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the ministry wrote: “The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.”

    ALSO READ: 3 'loud and clear' lessons for Indian Army from Russia-Ukraine war

    President Ram Nath Kovind also conferred 14 PVSM, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSM) and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSM) for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

    On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations this year, the President approved these awards of Gallantry and other Defence decorations which were awarded on Tuesday.

    ALSO READ: China's intent has been to keep boundary issue alive: Army Chief

    General Manoj Pande took the charge as the 29th chief of the Indian Army, recently, on April 30. General Pandey succeeded General MM Naravane who has retired from the service. It is for the first time that an officer from the Corps of Engineers has been made the new army chief. He was previously serving as the vice-chief.

    Before taking his charge as the vice chief of the Indian Army on February 1, General Manoj Pandey was heading the Eastern Army Command. He was tasked with guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.

    The charge of the Army was given to General Manoj Pandey at a time when India is facing countless security challenges, including along the borders with its neighbours Pakistan and China.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 9:09 PM IST
