Image Credit : Getty

Team India’s long-awaited dream of lifting the coveted Women’s World Cup Trophy finally came true after defeating South Africa in the high-stakes final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

After posting a total of 298/7 on the board, the Women in Blue bundled out the Proteas for 246 in 45.3 overs, despite Laura Wolvdaart's brilliant century knock that kept South Africa in the hunt for a while. India's bowling attack displayed discipline and grit, complemented by sharp fielding efforts that derailed South Africa’s chase, ultimately guiding India to a historic victory and their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup crown.

As Team India finally ended their 47-year drought of winning the maiden triumph, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Women in Blue’s final against South Africa.