Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BJP triumph in Chhattisgarh: Party hails 'Modi Guarantee' as sole assurance of the nation

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election results 2023: The Congress was firmly in the lead in Chhattisgarh, showed early trends. But by 11 am, the BJP sneaked up - overtaking its rival. Taking to the official party handle, the saffron party wrote in Hindi: "There is only one guarantee in the country ..."Modi's Guarantee"."
     

    BJP triumph in Chhattisgarh Assembly Election results 2023 Party hails 'Modi Guarantee' as sole assurance of the nation gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 12:46 PM IST

    The BJP, to the surprise of many, has taken a lead in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. While early trends saw Congress ahead, a silver lining emerged for the saffron party as counting progressed. Taking to the official party handle, the saffron party wrote in Hindi: "देश में एक ही गारंटी चलती है "मोदी की गारंटी" #ModiKiGuarantee (There is only one guarantee in the country "Modi's Guarantee")"

    BJP veteran and former Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "The people believed in Modiji's guarantee, that's what the trends show. We could see the undercurrent, didn't know it would be this huge. Bhupesh Baghel has been rejected by Chhattisgarh. Bhupesh Baghel's corruption, liquor scam, Mahadev app scam contributed to this results."

    When asked who will be the Chief Minister if the party wins power, Singh answered, "This would be the party's decision I never asked for anything, and whatever duty I was given, I executed it with zeal."

    Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: BJP crosses the halfway mark, leads with 50 seats

    Till about 11 am, the Congress was in the lead. But the BJP sneaked up.  At 12:15 pm, four hours into the counting, the BJP was leading in 54 seats, while the Congress was at 34.  The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.

    In Chhattisgarh, exit polls gave Congress a clear edge, showing that the ruling party in the state is poised to return to power with the BJP also expected to put up a good contest unlike in the 2018 polls.

    Congress ended 15-year rule of the BJP and secured a majority in the 2018 polls, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP’s tally came down to just 15, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. 

    Also Read | Election Results 2023: Hindi heartland votes for BJP, Congress sees rejection in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress miracle duo rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi trolled as BJP heads for win in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh; meme fest explodes snt

    Congress' 'miracle duo' trolled as BJP heads for win in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh; meme fest explodes

    After defeat in 3 states, Congress demands use of electronic voting machines be stopped anr

    BREAKING: After defeat in 3 states, Congress demands use of electronic voting machines be stopped

    Kerala: Huge footfall of devotees at Sabarimala; police face flak for mismanagement of crowd rkn

    Kerala: Huge footfall of devotees at Sabarimala; police face flak for mismanagement of crowd

    Election Results 2023: Hindi heartland votes for BJP, Congress sees rejection in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

    Election Results 2023: Hindi heartland votes for BJP, Congress sees rejection in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

    'Janta Janardan ki Jai...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrates BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 anr

    'Janta Janardan ki Jai...' Shivraj Singh Chauhan celebrates BJP victory in Madhya Pradesh Election 2023

    Recent Stories

    Congress miracle duo rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi trolled as BJP heads for win in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh; meme fest explodes snt

    Congress' 'miracle duo' trolled as BJP heads for win in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh; meme fest explodes

    After defeat in 3 states, Congress demands use of electronic voting machines be stopped anr

    BREAKING: After defeat in 3 states, Congress demands use of electronic voting machines be stopped

    Kriti Sanon takes legal action over allegations of endorsing trading platforms on 'Koffee with Karan' SHG

    Kriti Sanon takes legal action over allegations of endorsing trading platforms on 'Koffee with Karan'

    Football Juan Ferrando lauds players as Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintains unbeaten streak with a win over Hyderabad FC osf

    Juan Ferrando lauds players as Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintains unbeaten streak with a win over Hyderabad FC

    Kerala: Huge footfall of devotees at Sabarimala; police face flak for mismanagement of crowd rkn

    Kerala: Huge footfall of devotees at Sabarimala; police face flak for mismanagement of crowd

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon