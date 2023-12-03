BJP triumph in Chhattisgarh: Party hails 'Modi Guarantee' as sole assurance of the nation

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election results 2023: The Congress was firmly in the lead in Chhattisgarh, showed early trends. But by 11 am, the BJP sneaked up - overtaking its rival. Taking to the official party handle, the saffron party wrote in Hindi: "There is only one guarantee in the country ..."Modi's Guarantee"."

BJP veteran and former Chief Minister Raman Singh said, "The people believed in Modiji's guarantee, that's what the trends show. We could see the undercurrent, didn't know it would be this huge. Bhupesh Baghel has been rejected by Chhattisgarh. Bhupesh Baghel's corruption, liquor scam, Mahadev app scam contributed to this results."

When asked who will be the Chief Minister if the party wins power, Singh answered, "This would be the party's decision I never asked for anything, and whatever duty I was given, I executed it with zeal."

Till about 11 am, the Congress was in the lead. But the BJP sneaked up. At 12:15 pm, four hours into the counting, the BJP was leading in 54 seats, while the Congress was at 34. The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.

In Chhattisgarh, exit polls gave Congress a clear edge, showing that the ruling party in the state is poised to return to power with the BJP also expected to put up a good contest unlike in the 2018 polls.

Congress ended 15-year rule of the BJP and secured a majority in the 2018 polls, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP’s tally came down to just 15, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively.

