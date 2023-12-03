Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Election Results 2023: Hindi heartland votes for BJP, Congress sees rejection in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh

    The Congress party faced significant setbacks in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, with indications suggesting potential losses to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Despite expectations of anti-incumbency working in its favour in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress failed to make a substantial impact.

    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    The Congress party suffered massive setbacks in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as trends on Sunday reflected that the Grand Old Party was losing power in both states to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even in Madhya Pradesh, where the party was hoping to show incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan the door, the Congress has failed to make an impact. The Congress party's only moment of glory was Telangana where it has managed to topple the government of BRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao.

    Vote Share (As of 2 pm)

    Chhattisgarh: In a state ruled by the Congress party, the BJP garnered a vote share of 46.02 per cent while the Congress managed to retain 42.03 per cent.

    Madhya Pradesh: In a state where anti-incumbency was expected to play in Congress' favour, the Grand Old Party has managed just 40.35 per cent of the votes. BJP, on the other hand, received 48.8 per cent of the votes.

    Rajasthan: Even though Ashok Gehlot and Congress may not have seen a massive dip (39.15 per cent) in vote share when compared to 39.3 per cent in 2018. The BJP, on the other hand, has garnered 42.03 per cent in the 2023 election when compared to 38.77 per cent in 2018.

