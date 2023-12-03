Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Neck-to-neck fight between Congress, BJP

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: The Congress, which is in power, is looking to retain its government in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is hoping to gain a victory as the polls also come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

As per the early leads, BJP is leading in 27 seats, Congress is leading in 24 seats, according to ECI. Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh elections. The state is all set to witness a tight electoral contest between the ruling Congress and BJP.

One of the states where Congress has its government and, if exit polls are to be believed, is placed in a stronger position than BJP, is Chhattisgarh. The state is currently governed by the Congress under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The counting of votes for the 90 seats in Chattisgarh will take place along with that in the other three states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The majority mark in the state is 46.

Key candidates

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is running for a third term from his hometown of Patan, while his predecessor, BJP's Raman Singh, is running from Rajnandgaon. TS Singh Deo, a senior Congress politician and Deputy Chief Minister, is running from Ambikapur. Vijay Baghel of the BJP and Deepak Baij of the state Congress are two more important figures. The other key Congress candidates include Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural), Ravindra Choubey (Saja) and Jai Singh Agrawal (Korba).

The Congress and the BJP have fielded candidates in all 230 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting 183 seats, Samajwadi Party on 71 and Aam Aadmi Party on 66.

About 2023 voting

The first phase covered 20 constituencies, with 223 candidates in the contest, while the second phase involved 70 constituencies and 958 candidates. In all, 1,181 people ran for office in these elections. A marginal decrease from the 2018 polls was seen in the total voter turnout, which was 76.31 per cent for both phases. Voter turnout was registered at 78 per cent in the first phase and 75.88 per cent in the second.

2023 Exit poll prediction

The exit poll predictions state that the Congress party is predicted to take a lead in Chhattisgarh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party being a close second.

According to India Today - Axis My India, Congress is predicted to win 40-50 seats, BJP 36-46 seats and Others 1-5 seats. Additionally, Jan Ki Baat predicted that BJP is expected to bag 35-45 seats, Congress 42-53 seats. Similarly, C-Voter predicted BJP to seal 36-48 seats and Congress 41-53 seats.

2018 election results

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Congress, led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, secured a clear majority by winning 68 out of 90 seats, while the BJP secured only 15 seats.